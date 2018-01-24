Rescuers in Florida try to help manatee stuck in life jacket

CBS NEWS Published:
FLFR PIO Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers have been working for hours in an effort to help a manatee in distress. A life jacket is on the manatee, and crews have been trying to make contact to get the life jacket off — but the manatee doesn’t want to cooperate, CBS Miami reports.

The manatee was first spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sunrise Boulevard. By Wednesday afternoon, it was in the waters of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

Every time crews get close to the animal, it dives underwater, away from the help of rescuers, apparently afraid of the boats and swimmers who are trying to help.

Officials don’t know where the life jacket came from or how it got stuck on the manatee.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s