Study recommends washing winter clothing more often

(WIVB) — When was the last time you washed your winter coat, gloves or scarf?

A new study by researchers at the University of Arizona recommends cleaning those winter staples once a week.

The study says your gloves are a hotbed for germs, especially if your morning commute includes public spaces.

It also says people generally only wash their coats once a year, allowing germs to build up throughout the season.

On the other hand, researchers say as long as you don’t share, scarves won’t typically pose any problems since people are more immune to breathing in their own bacteria.