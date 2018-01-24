Study recommends washing winter clothing more often

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — When was the last time you washed your winter coat, gloves or scarf?

A new study by researchers at the University of Arizona recommends cleaning those winter staples once a week.

The study says your gloves are a hotbed for germs, especially if your morning commute includes public spaces.

It also says people generally only wash their coats once a year, allowing germs to build up throughout the season.

On the other hand, researchers say as long as you don’t share, scarves won’t typically pose any problems since people are more immune to breathing in their own bacteria.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s