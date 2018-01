Related Coverage Veterans react to VA decision to temporarily shutdown operating rooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Surgical procedures at the Buffalo VA Hospital have resumed following an investigation into discoloration found in sterilization packages.

“The discoloration was attributed to natural elements found in the water used in the sterilization process and poses no risk to our patients,” a statement from the VA said Wednesday.

All previously cancelled procedures are being rescheduled.