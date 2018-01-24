Town of Tonawanda having problems sending tax bills

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda has been having issues sending out tax bills.

A message from Town Clerk Marguerite Greco was posted to Facebook, saying “The Town Clerk’s Office has had an unusual amount of tax bills returned undeliverable.”

The addresses were determined to be correct, but the town has been in contact with the U.S. Post Office to try and fix the issue.

Anyone who has not received their tax bill, can print or pay their bill here.

Tax bills are due February 15.

Anyone with questions can call (716) 877-8800.

