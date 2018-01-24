Two Buffalo men facing fentanyl charges

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo men have been charged with fentanyl-related crimes following a November traffic stop.

Jerell Weathersby, 21, and Dontrell Wise, 31, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing butyryl fentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance.

A rental vehicle the two were in was stopped in the area of Erb Street Nov. 7 after Buffalo Police said they detected an odor of marijuana as it passed and noticed that the windows of vehicle had an illegal aftermarket tint.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, officers found a clear bag of what was believed to be powdered cocaine on Weathersby’s person, which he claimed was morphine for a toothache. Forensic testing revealed the substance was actually butyryl fentanyl. Weathersby also had two phones and $1,000 in cash and was arrested at the scene.

On Wise, officers found about $6,000 in cash, which he claimed was from working at a restaurant.

On Nov. 11, both defendants were again stopped by the same officers in another rental car in the area of West Ferry. Officers located $11,000 in cash on Wise.

If convicted, Weathersby and Wise could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

They are being held pending arraignment Jan. 25.

