Veterans react to VA decision to temporarily shutdown operating rooms

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local veteran is reacting tonight to the Buffalo VA Medical Center’s decision to temporarily shut down its operating rooms.

The move happened yesterday after the VA found some equipment was discolored.

There is still no word the operating room is back open. This isn’t the first time sterilization concerns have come up .

The Medical Center was cited in 2014 for sterilization issues.

Less than six months ago, the Buffalo VA notified more than 500 patients of a potential infection risk.

19 year combat veteran Roger Woodward says he was comforted to hear the VA is rescheduling surgeries after finding some issues with their sterilization packages.

He said, “Of course I didn’t have a surgery scheduled today,  so there may be different points of view.”

Others expressing that frustrating on our social media pages. But for Woodward, he didn’t notice any issues at his appointment there today.

He said, “It was business as usual from my perspective. Veterans were getting seen.”

According to a statement released Tuesday by the V.A, the discoloration was discovered during routine quality reviews of sterile processing.

What exactly the discoloration means and what equipment is affected is not being made clear by the V.A.

Less than six months ago, the buffalo V.A. notified more than 500 patients of a potential infection risk associated with improperly sterilized endoscopes used at the facility.

Something Woodward knows all about. He said, “I had been a consumer of that product in that time frame.”

But despite being exposed in that procedure, he still returns to the V.A. for all his health needs. “I choose the V.A. I will continue to chose the V.A. I don’t have a reason not to.”

The V.A. there is no link between what happened in August and this temporary closure.  This latest discovery has not been linked to any patient illnesses.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s