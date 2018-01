WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca are looking for a person of interest in an ongoing larceny investigation.

The man was described as white, about 6 feet tall, 25-35 years old, and having a large build.

He was wearing a dark jacket with white stripes, a red or burgundy knit cap and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 675-8423.