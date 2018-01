AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Toys “R” Us has released a list of stores it plans to close.

One western New York location is on the list, which was filed in bankruptcy court in Virginia.

The document lists about 180 Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us and outlets the company has targeted for shutdown.

The Babies “R” Us store on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst is among them.

The company says closing sales should begin by mid-February and wrap up by mid-April.