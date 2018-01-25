Appliances, household supplies needed for Hurricane Maria survivors in WNY

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund is still accepting donations for survivors who relocated to Western New York.

The foundation is specifically in need of appliances and household supplies. 

Donations are being accepted at Catholic Charities at 525 Washington St. and 1122 Broadway Ave. in Buffalo.

Any furniture will be collected by Expert Movers. Contact Expert Movers at (716)343-0905.

Catholic Charities assisted 222 in January alone. Since the program started three months ago, they’ve assisted 561 families.

 

