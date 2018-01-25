Bailey Green progress is slow but steady

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Henry White has lived in the Bailey Green neighborhood on Buffalo’s east side for decades.

“When I first moved out here, all the lots out here had houses on them,” he told News 4.

The number of houses was one of the things that drew White to the neighborhood; he said it was booming.

Over the years, he witnessed his block on Wende street deteriorate; so did John Somers, who runs Harmac Medical Products just across the street.

“Back in 2008, we started by looking across the street; there were abandoned houses that were safety and health issues and we started to acquire those and knock those down to create stability,” Somers told News 4.

Somers created the Bailey Green Initiative to do just that.

The project runs from Leslie Street to East Ferry and Genesee to Scajaquada.

Somers has relied on help from the city, an urban planning team from UB, and community partners like Habitat for Humanity.

“There’s great things happening on the East Side and Habitat’s a part of that. We want street after street, house after house, we want to start making a difference here,” said Habitat’s Buffalo Executive Director Teresa Bianchi.

Habitat built five houses in 2016 and two last year. Their goal for this year is build another six in the Bailey Green area.

White, who sports his support for the project on his porch with a “Bailey Green: A Harmac Initiative” sign, has taken notice.

“It’s really improving. Coming back like it used to be,” he said.

An apartment complex was planned for the Bailey Green neighborhood, but it had to pull back due to lack of funding.; it’s been an issue for a couple of the initiative’s partners.

Somers said the strides the project has made, in a community garden and Habitat’s work, are encouraging.

His team is in the process of renovating a home this to serve as the headquarters for the Buffalo Peacemakers in the Bailey Green area; they’re expected to move in by the end of the year.

