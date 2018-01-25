Canandaigua man arrested on child pornography charges

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 45-year-old Canandaigua man has been charged by criminal complaint with receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

Eric P. Laube faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in August an undercover FBI Task Force officer connected to a Peer-to-Peer network and discovered that a device belonging to Laube was being used to distribute pictures and video files containing child pornography. The images and videos depicted naked, prepubescent females.

A federal search warrant was executed at Laube’s State Route residence in December. Officers seized several digital devices, including two portable hard drives, a thumb drive, a laptop, and a desktop computer.

The devices contained about 1,130 images and about ten videos of child pornography.

Laube made an initial appearance in court Thursday morning and was released on electronic monitoring.