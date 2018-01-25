Canandaigua man arrested on child pornography charges

By Published:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 45-year-old Canandaigua man has been charged by criminal complaint with receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

Eric P. Laube faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in August an undercover FBI Task Force officer connected to a Peer-to-Peer network and discovered that a device belonging to Laube was being used to distribute pictures and video files containing child pornography. The images and videos depicted naked, prepubescent females.

A federal search warrant was executed at Laube’s State Route residence in December. Officers seized several digital devices, including two portable hard drives, a thumb drive, a laptop, and a desktop computer.

The devices contained about 1,130 images and about ten videos of child pornography.

Laube made an initial appearance in court Thursday morning and was released on electronic monitoring.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s