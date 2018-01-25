Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to killing teen in hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Prosecutors say that Paul Hintermeier, 37, was driving drunk on Richard Dr. in Cheektowaga, when he ran a stop sign and hit a bicyclist while turning onto Shanley St.

The incident happened this past August.

The 18-year-old victim, Cheektowaga resident Damian Garra, later died.

When sentenced on March 6, Hintermeier could spend up to 11 years in prison.