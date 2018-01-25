Confirmed influenza cases increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an increase in influenza this year, more people are falling ill with the flu this season than in the last few.

The health commissioner says, if you’re a healthy person, there isn’t reason to be overly concerned.

“This is typical of the flu season this time of year,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie county Health Commissioner. “We don’t really know, for sure, why we’re seeing more this year than the last two.”

Dr. Burstein believes the weather might be a contributing factor – as it’s colder this winter than last, more people are congregating indoors, causing germs to spread.

“If people do have influenza, stay away from others. Don’t try to infect them by showing up to school or work.”

Dr. Burstein says it’s important to get the flu shot as it adds a layer or protection from the main strands and, if you do catch the flu, research shows it will be weakened.