Confirmed influenza cases increasing

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an increase in influenza this year, more people are falling ill with the flu this season than in the last few.

The health commissioner says, if you’re a healthy person, there isn’t reason to be overly concerned.

“This is typical of the flu season this time of year,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie county Health Commissioner. “We don’t really know, for sure, why we’re seeing more this year than the last two.”

Dr. Burstein believes the weather might be a contributing factor – as it’s colder this winter than last, more people are congregating indoors, causing germs to spread.

“If people do have influenza, stay away from others. Don’t try to infect them by showing up to school or work.”

Dr. Burstein says it’s important to get the flu shot as it adds a layer or protection from the main strands and, if you do catch the flu, research shows it will be weakened.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s