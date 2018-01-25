East Aurora ranks worst in state report on financial stress

By Published:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The New York State Comptroller’s office released a report Thursday, indicating 26 school districts are in financial stress.

Out of the 26 in trouble, East Aurora Union Free District ranked as the most financially stressed, receiving a rating of 73.3%.

From a state perspective this report shows an improvement; last year, 59 districts were listed  in financial stress.

The report organized the districts into three categories: “Susceptible to Fiscal Stress,” “Moderate Stress,” and “Significant Stress.”

Two districts, including East Aurora Union Free, were designated as significantly stressed; East Aurora topped the list.

According to the Comptroller’s office, the districts are evaluated on fund balance, how much the district has to borrow, and overall fund deficiencies.

East Aurora’s district has had fund deficiences the past three years, according to DiNapoli’s office.

While it’s not the worst case of financial stress the state has seen, the Comptroller’s office told News 4 it is slight unusual.

East Aurora’s financial stress has consistently increased over the past three years:

  • 2016: 35%
  • 2017: 46.7%
  • 2018: 73.3%

District spokesperson Joanne George told News 4 a lot of factors contributed to East Aurora Union Free’s current situation.

“The lack of state aid, the tax cap, and we had an anomaly happen where ten high needs special education students moved into our district that we were not aware of at the budget time,” she explained.

George also stated the district has a three year budget strategy to rebuild their fund balance, which is 1.46% of the 2017-2018 budget.

Buffalo City Schools, along with Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers are tied to city budgets, so they were not included in the report; they will be evaluated in the Spring.

 

