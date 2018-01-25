Eden man charged with felony burglary, possession of stolen property in connection with August house fire in Hamburg

Related Coverage Eden man facing multiple charges following Tuesday morning house fire in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Eden man charged in connection with an August fire in Hamburg that left a family of six without a home has been indicted by an Erie County grand jury.

Nicholas Harms, 31, was initially facing seven charges. The grand jury returned an indictment of felony burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

BREAKING: Nicholas Harms, the Eden man accused in connection with August fire in Hamburg, has been indicted on charges of burglary and crim. possession of stolen property. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/RwCkdTI0nj — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) January 25, 2018

Harms was arrested at the scene of the massive fire that broke out in the early hours of Aug. 22 on Rosedale Avenue.

When he was taken into custody, police say they found a debit card and other items Harms allegedly stole from the home before it went up in flames.

He’s due back in court for an arraignment Feb. 5. His bail was set at $100,000.