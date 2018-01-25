Father and daughter face murder charges in Corning homicide

CORNING, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – A father and daughter are facing murder charges stemming from an ongoing death investigation in the City of Corning.

Kerrie Neurauter, 20, and Lloyd Neurauter, 45, face second degree murder charges in the death of Kerrie’s mother and Lloyd’s ex-wife, Michele Neurauter, 46.

A death investigation was launched at a residence on Dwight Avenue in the City of Corning back in August 2017.

Following investigations from Corning Police, New York State Police, and the F.B.I., throughout Corning, Syracuse, and New Jersey, authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday that led to their arrests.

Kerrie was arraigned in Corning City Court this evening and sent to the Steuben County Jail.

Lloyd remains in a New Jersey jail pending extradition back to New York.

Authorities will hold a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in the Corning City Hall.