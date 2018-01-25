FBI compares first halves of 2016, 17; violent crime reports increase in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a report looking at the first halves of 2016 and 2017, various types of crime reports in the Town of Amherst increased last year.

The FBI released their Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report data for this past year. The list adds up offenses reported to law enforcement officers in certain communities.

According to the report, there were 63 violent crimes reported in Amherst in the first half of last year, but only 45 during the first half of 2016.

Reports of rape and motor vehicle theft increased by two, as there were five reports of rape from January to June in 2017, and three during that time frame in 2016. 17 motor vehicle thefts were reported in the first half of 2016, and 19 during the same time last year.

From January to June last year, there were eight more cases of robbery reported, as compared to the prior year. The amount for that time in 2017 was 23.

Reports of aggravated assault also had a similar increase; 35 incidents were reported in the first half of 2017, and 26 in the first half of 2016.

There were not increases in crime reports of all types though. Reports of property crime, burglary and larceny in that time period went down.

Property crime reports – 953 (2016), 915 (2017)

Burglary reports – 79 (2016), 70 (2017)

Larceny – 857 (2016), 826 (2017)

Arson reports remained the same, with two reports in the first halves of both years.

Amherst’s population was more than 120,000 in 2016, but the number for 2017 was not released.

