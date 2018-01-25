Feature lets iPhone users access medical records

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WIVB) — Apple released an update that lets people view their medical records on their iPhones.

The update affects the Health app on the devices.

“In the past, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach, creating Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.”

Here are some of the first hospitals to make the iOS 11.3 beta feature available to patients:

Johns Hopkins Medicine – Baltimore, Maryland

Cedars-Sinai – Los Angeles, California

Penn Medicine – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Geisinger Health System – Danville, Pennsylvania

UC San Diego Health – San Diego, California

UNC Health Care – Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Rush University Medical Center – Chicago, Illinois

Dignity Health – Arizona, California and Nevada

Ochsner Health System – Jefferson Parish, Louisiana

MedStar Health – Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

OhioHealth – Columbus, Ohio

Cerner Healthe Clinic – Kansas City, Missouri

Medical information featured in the app includes medications, conditions, allergies, lab results, vitals and immunizations. Apple says users will receive notifications when information is updated.

The data is encrypted and protected by an iPhone passcode, Apple says.

“Our goal is to help consumers live a better day. We’ve worked closely with the health community to create an experience everyone has wanted for years — to view medical records easily and securely right on your iPhone,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO, said. “By empowering customers to see their overall health, we hope to help consumers better understand their health and help them lead healthier lives.”