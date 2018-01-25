Former Nichols School headmaster resigns from headmaster position at Ohio boy’s school in wake of Nichols investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Nichols School headmaster is stepping down at his position from a prestigious boys’ school in Ohio in the wake of the probe investigating inappropriate student-teacher relationships at Nichols, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Richard Bryan left Nichols School last year for a headmaster’s position at University School in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

Bryan announced his resignation from University School in a letter, announcing that he would step down to avoid becoming a “distraction” to the school.

“With extraordinary sadness, I have realized that my ongoing presence has become a distraction to the important work of educating our students and a threat to the outstanding reputation of this fine institution,” Bryan said in a letter to the school’s board of trustees, reports the Plain Dealer. He did not directly address the Nichols School report.

Earlier this month, an investigation started by the school’s board of trustees turned up an 85-page report saying that ten teachers at Nichols School “had improper relationships with students over several decades.

University School’s board of trustees praised Bryan for his decision to resign. Christopher E. Smythe, the president and chairman of the board of trustees’ executive committee, said in a statement Wednesday:

“”Rick’s desire to do what he believes is best for US is an example of his commitment to our school and to the students we all seek to support as they grow into young men,” Smythe said Wednesday in a statement to members of the school community.