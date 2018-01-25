Griffs and Purple Eagles ready for rivalry week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Canisius men play over a dozen games in the Koessler center and no matter who their opponent is, there is one rivalry that is always on their minds — and the latest edition of Canisius vs. Niagara is set for Saturday.

“Me being around for a while, it is kind of similar to recent years on campus,” said Canisius senior Jermaine Crumpton. “But, to us it is the same. We continue to go out there and handle business like anyone in the league. But, we know it is a rivalry game and there is going to be a lot of emotions and a lot of energy in the air and we are up for the challenge.”

“They are just really good and when they get the game going they are as fast,” added Golden Griffins head coach Reggie Witherspoon. “As they get it going, they lead the league in fewest turnovers. They get it going fast and they are very efficient at a high speed.”

“I think every game like that is going to be a grid in this league,” remarked Niagara head coach Chris Casey. “There is good teams and they are all going down to the last five minutes. You have to make plays in the last fine minutes offensively and you have to defend and rebound. Going into Canisius, it’s going to be a great atmosphere, our guys will be excited going in there and their guys will be excited going into the game but I just think we have a calmness and a poise and maturity around us.”

And, the hype surrounding this year’s match up is well deserved, as it is the first time these two have faced each other with winning records in 4 years.