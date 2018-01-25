High-tech tools help set Tech Ed students up for future success

Related Coverage Gowanda students offered flexible seating options in classrooms

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students in the Technology Education classes at Gowanda High School are getting rare access to cutting-edge technology, giving them the edge as they head into college and professional fields.

In addition to the traditional saws, routers, and other wood-working tools, Gowanda students are using things like CNC Plasma Cutters, 3D printers, and laser etchers to complete their projects.

“It allows you to do anything you really want,” said Gowanda High School junior Anna North, who showed News 4 how she uses the plasma cutter to create deer-hunting inspired wall decor from large sheets of metal.

News 4's Katie Alexander had the chance to check out all the technology being used in Gowanda's tech ed classes on Thursday morning.

Gowanda High School senior Spencer Gates demonstrated his skills with a 3D printer. “I’ve always been good with computers,” he told News 4. “This technology is really cool because I can bring drawings to life.”

Many adults remember their days in shop class or Tech Ed, and many of us remember spending entire semesters completing just a couple projects that (if we’re honest) were not all that impressive in retrospect.

The Gowanda students are using all of the tools at their disposal to make truly amazing pieces, many of them, completed over the course of just a few classes.

That fast work with all the technology in their classroom has those students on the fast track to future success. “A lot of the jobs that these students will have haven’t even been created yet, so we have to make sure we’re giving them the skills that they need to adapt to those jobs,” explained Gowanda Central Schools Superintendent James Klubek.

Gowanda High School junior Victoria Schultz already has a job lined up for after graduation, and she has a long-term career plan with a small business her family owns in Pennsylvania, thanks to the skills she’s learned on the plasma cutter at school. “They told me that if I get good at it, and I want to do this for the rest of my life, I can take over the business,” she said.

Even for students who have no plans to go into manufacturing fields, the skills they’re learning as they learn their way around the cutting-edge Tech Ed technology will translate to other jobs.

“Being able to see all the software, I can see how the user interface works and I can apply that to my own programs,” said Vito Jefferlone, a Gowanda High School senior who plans to study computer science at SUNY Fredonia after graduation.

Jefferlone showed News 4 a shadow box he’s making in his Tech Ed class, using the laser etcher to create a DOS computer inspired design that can hold a smart phone in the place of the computer’s screen. “I’m just glad I can do projects that aren’t traditional schoolwork,” he said.

But, Jefferlone and the other Tech Ed students are learning traditional academic skills even with their non-traditional projects.

“For example, in math class they hear the x,y origin and graphs, and it’s like, ‘Well, ok, where do I use that?’ They use it here,” said Gowanda High School Technology Teacher Tom Partridge. “They need to know the x,y coordinates for the plasma cutter. They need to know the x,y, and z coordinates for Solid Works and AutoCAD (drafting software) to use it in the 3D printer, and the same thing with the laser etcher.”

“So, understanding those concepts and then understanding how to use these tools, it gives them a good base, a strong edge, when they go out looking for a job,” Partridge said.

Gowanda High School got some of its Tech Ed technology before many local colleges and universities did, let alone other high schools. Partridge says his students who study these fields in college will likely come in ahead of many of the college students.