Investigation underway into whether Buffalo School District principal misused $22,000 in school funds

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo School District is looking into whether a high school principal has anything to do with the misuse of $22,000.

McKinley High School principal Crystal Boiling-Barton has been on leave since a lawsuit accused her of discriminating against gay students.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed the suit against the district and Barton last spring. The lawsuit accuses Barton of trying to stand in the way of students forming a gay-straight alliance.

She was put on leave and the alliance was eventually created. A board member said Barton is trying to get her old job back, but claims a judge says that won’t happen while the district is investigating how the $22,000 was spent.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s