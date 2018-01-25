Investigation underway into whether Buffalo School District principal misused $22,000 in school funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo School District is looking into whether a high school principal has anything to do with the misuse of $22,000.

McKinley High School principal Crystal Boiling-Barton has been on leave since a lawsuit accused her of discriminating against gay students.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed the suit against the district and Barton last spring. The lawsuit accuses Barton of trying to stand in the way of students forming a gay-straight alliance.

She was put on leave and the alliance was eventually created. A board member said Barton is trying to get her old job back, but claims a judge says that won’t happen while the district is investigating how the $22,000 was spent.