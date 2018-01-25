Local woman turns 105

News 4 Staff Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A special birthday party was thrown at Elderwood in Lancaster.

The party was for Stephanie Phillips, who turned 105.

“So many beautiful people in one place for my birthday. Can you imagine that. 105 years,” she said.

Phillips was born and raised in Buffalo. She said the secret to a long life is hard work.

“I work hard,” Phillips said. “I worked for 25 cents an hour.” When asked where, she replied “At Midland Bach. I was 16.”

Phillips said if she could change one thing, she would have gone to nursing school, but books were too expensive.

Her caretakers describe her as having a contagious and energizing spirit.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s