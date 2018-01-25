Local woman turns 105

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A special birthday party was thrown at Elderwood in Lancaster.

The party was for Stephanie Phillips, who turned 105.

“So many beautiful people in one place for my birthday. Can you imagine that. 105 years,” she said.

Phillips was born and raised in Buffalo. She said the secret to a long life is hard work.

“I work hard,” Phillips said. “I worked for 25 cents an hour.” When asked where, she replied “At Midland Bach. I was 16.”

Phillips said if she could change one thing, she would have gone to nursing school, but books were too expensive.

Her caretakers describe her as having a contagious and energizing spirit.