Lockport woman sentenced to two years’ supervision following drug selling conviction

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport woman has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute oxymorphone, a Schedule II controlled substance and sentenced to two years’ supervised release.

Colette Arne, 67, of Lockport, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of oxymorphone.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, between Jan. 2012 and Jan. 6, 2014, Arne sold oxymorphone to a confidential source working with law enforcement officers on two separate occasions at the defendant’s Applewood Drive residence.

Following the second sale, Arne’s residence was searched with her consent.

Officers recovered $20,200 in cash and empty prescription pill bottles.

The prescriptions were issued to the defendant and her now-deceased husband.

 

