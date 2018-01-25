Lynyrd Skynyrd performing at Darien Lake for farewell tour

By Published:

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are going on a farewell tour, and one of their stops is at Darien Lake.

The concert is part of the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Special guests will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for the July 13 concert will go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $199.50. Lawn four packs cost $90 while they last.

Tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to the theme park.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s