Lynyrd Skynyrd performing at Darien Lake for farewell tour

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are going on a farewell tour, and one of their stops is at Darien Lake.

The concert is part of the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Special guests will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for the July 13 concert will go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $199.50. Lawn four packs cost $90 while they last.

Tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to the theme park.