NYS Thruway Authority offering $10 incentive for new E-Z pass customers

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Thruway Authority is launching a $10 E-Z Pass discount for new customers.

As part of the new incentive program, motorists who who purchase a Thruway E-ZPass On-The-Go tag register it from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 will be eligible to receive the account credit. After the customer takes 10 trips on the New York State Thruway in six months, they will receive a $10 credit on their account.

E-ZPass On-The-Go tags are available as a prepackaged tag for $25. Customers can register the tag online or by calling 1-800-697-1554. The $25 is credited to the customer’s account and the tag becomes active in 24 hours.