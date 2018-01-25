NYS Thruway Authority offering $10 incentive for new E-Z pass customers

By Published:

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Thruway Authority is launching a $10 E-Z Pass discount for new customers.

As part of the new incentive program, motorists who who purchase a Thruway E-ZPass On-The-Go tag register it from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 will be eligible to receive the account credit. After the customer takes 10 trips on the New York State Thruway in six months, they will receive a $10 credit on their account.

E-ZPass On-The-Go tags are available as a prepackaged tag for $25. Customers can register the tag online or by calling 1-800-697-1554. The $25 is credited to the customer’s account and the tag becomes active in 24 hours.

 

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s