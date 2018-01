NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Water pressure has been turned back on at the site of a water main break on 47th St. in Niagara Falls, the city’s water board says.

The break occurred on Dec. 15 and has caused problems for residents.

Word from Niagara Falls. Water board there says it has now turned pressure back on at the site of the 47th Street water main break. It will increase in the coming days until it reaches full pressure. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 25, 2018

Water pressure is expected to increase in the coming days until it reaches full pressure.