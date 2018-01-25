Scholar Athlete: Cortez Bradberry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He might be soft spoken, but Niagara Falls senior Cortez Bradberry makes plenty of noise on the lanes.

“He quickly became a starter,” head coach Ed Ventry said. “Every year, maybe 10 pins, 10 points or so higher on average.”

The lone senior on the Wolverines bowling team, Cortez first picked up the sport when he was a toddler.

“My grandfather and the late great, Mary Ann Gilmore. I grew up in a bowling alley watching them,”he said.

And, it’s a craft he’s nearly perfected — a week ago coming a pin shy of throwing a perfect game — with every ball thrown with a purpose and in honor of his grandmother, who passed away.

“I tried my hardest to focus but it’s a lot of pressure on you,” he said. “Even though it wasn’t a perfect game, I always told my grandmother I’d get 300 for her and I mean, a 299 is close. Doesn’t mean I won’t get it. I’ll get it for her.”

Cortez’s dedication to the game, is the same he pours into the books.

“Basically, you can’t do anything an education,” the senior added. “Anywhere you want to go, you have to have an education. That should be the most important thing to you.”

And, with average above 90 and an honor roll student, Cortez hopes to turn his education into impacting the community.

“I want to be a forensic detective. I just want to make a difference.”