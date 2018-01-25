Students engage in conversations surrounding inclusion and diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a dozen students from the University at Buffalo are hearing from community leaders who are working to make Buffalo more inclusive.

“One of the interesting things I learned from today’s panel is that some people might look, from the surface level, they have the same background but they all have different stories to tell,” says Kelley Mosher, a UB grad student in Urban Planning.

She’s among the many exploring the Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor, learning about people who have lived in the neighborhoods and shaped the city.

“The city benefits because everybody has a different story and people can bring different strengths they have to the table because they have different lived experiences.”