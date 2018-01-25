Students engage in conversations surrounding inclusion and diversity

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a dozen students from the University at Buffalo are hearing from community leaders who are working to make Buffalo more inclusive.

“One of the interesting things I learned from today’s panel is that some people might look, from the surface level, they have the same background but they all have different stories to tell,” says Kelley Mosher, a UB grad student in Urban Planning.

She’s among the many exploring the Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor, learning about people who have lived in the neighborhoods and shaped the city.

“The city benefits because everybody has a different story and people can bring different strengths they have to the table because they have different lived experiences.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s