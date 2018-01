CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit say they’re negotiating with a man holding hostages inside a bank following a failed robbery.

Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso tells the Detroit Free Press that an undisclosed number of hostages are inside a Citizens Bank branch.

Police have the bank surrounded and say the man has barricaded himself inside. Caruso says a special operations team is negotiating with the suspect.

The newspaper reports that no injuries have been reported. A message left with Caruso by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned. Canton Township is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.