Teen in stable condition after being struck at Military Road and Sheridan Drive Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police say a 15-year-old is in stable condition in the hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon at Military Road and Sheridan Drive.

Police sat the teen started to cross the street when he realized he shouldn’t have and attempted to turn back, when he ran into the side of a car.

The boy has head injuries but is in stable condition.

Police say he was using the crosswalk but that sidewalks can become covered in snow and be rendered unusable around this time of year.

“As plow drivers push large piles of snow into the corners of the lots, sometimes blocking the sidewalks- we’re addressing that with them with warnings and even appearance tickets,” said Lt. Thomas Haynes with the Town of Tonawanda Police.

Police said the driver of the car showed no signs of intoxication and had the right-of-way.

