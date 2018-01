SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a tractor-trailer fire closed part of the Thruway on Thursday.

According to officials, the trailer was loaded with hazardous materials.

The fire closed the right lane of I-90 westbound between exits 58 (Silver Creek) and 59 (Dunkirk). Later in the day, the entirety of I-90 westbound was closed between those two exits.

No one was reported to be injured.