University at Buffalo Police Chief retiring, ending 39 year run in law enforcement

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past 12 years police headquarters at the University at Buffalo has been Chief Gerald Schoenle’s home base, but now he’s trading in his police uniform for a Hawaiian shirt.

“He’s not your normal Police Chief. He’s more approachable, more friendly, but at the same time extremely professional,” said University at Buffalo Police Assistant Chief Chris Bartolomei.

Chief Schoenle’s career in law enforcement started 39 years ago, far before he got to UB.

“My first real law enforcement job I was a correction officer at Attica Correctional facility in ’79- ’08 when I got picked up by Buffalo police department,” said University at Buffalo Police Chief Gerald Schoenle.

In his nearly 4 decade career, he has seen a lot of changes.

“We went from carbon paper to copy machines and I basically spearheaded the project to put mobile computers in the police cars in Buffalo which I think was around ’95 or so,” said Chief Schoenle.

Chief Schoenle says he has too many memories to pick one favorite, but says one of his proudest moments was reaching a big goal.

“When Gerry got here in 2006 he made it a goal that we’d be an accredited agency, within one year and by 2007 we were fully accredited,” said Bartolomei.

Though he’s closing the door on his career, he won’t completely give up his passion for law enforcement.

“I have a consulting project ready that I do for the Division of Criminal Justice Services, I’m doing a staffing study on a police department,” said Chief Schoenle.

Chief Schoenle is ready to trade in the cold for sunshine. He’s heading to Florida next week where he will spend the next few months. He also applied for a job at Disney to drive a boat.