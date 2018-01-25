VIDEO: News 4 gets a taste of Soup-Fest

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Sunday, roughly 5,000 soup lovers from all over western New York will be heading to the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of the 2018 Buffalo Soup-Fest.

30 restaurants are participating this year, and on Thursday, News 4 got a taste of one of the soups being offered.

Festival founder Matt Carlucci and the owners of the Souped Up food truck, Kathy Krisnosky and Amanda Taylor came to News 4 on Thursday.

The festival will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission costs five dollars.

