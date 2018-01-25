Witness: Cuomo seemed surprised at aide’s financial dealings

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff says the Democrat expressed surprise when a former top aide told him about his financial dealings after a 2016 law enforcement raid on the aide’s home.

Linda Lacewell testified Wednesday at Joseph Percoco’s trial that Percoco spoke to Cuomo by phone.

She says Percoco was explaining some of his financial dealings when Cuomo asked, “What?”

Since Cuomo is unlikely to testify, Lacewell may be as close to Cuomo as witnesses will get at the trial.

Opening statements were Tuesday at the trial of Percoco and three businessmen accused of paying him over $300,000 in bribes to help them get what they needed from the state.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he did not commit a crime.