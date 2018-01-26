3 Northeast states to sue feds over GOP’s tax overhaul plan

In this Jan. 21, 2018, photo, lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say they plan to join together to sue the federal government over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced Friday that they will team up to take the Trump administration to court over the federal tax plan that’s expected to cost taxpayers in their states billions of dollars.

Malloy says he expects other states to join the lawsuit. There’s no word on when it will be filed.

Cuomo, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says the tax overhaul enacted by Washington Republicans unfairly targets Democratic states.

The changes will raise federal taxes for many homeowners in the states by capping a state and local tax deduction at $10,000.

