Alfred Angelo store in Greece will hold closing sale, 60 to 75 percent off dresses this weekend

GREECE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Alfred Angelo store in Greece will be closing its doors, one of several closing across the country.

The owner is looking to give brides a deal, and give money to a good cause.

Hundreds of wedding gowns have been discounted, 60 to 75 percent off.

The sale is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alfred Angelo Greece store, 2544 Ridgeway Ave.

Checks are not accepted.

All of the money will go to the “Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester”, an organization that provides prom dresses to high school girls in need.