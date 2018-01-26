Assignment Editor

News 4 Staff Published:

WANTED: Someone who loves news and wants to be the first to know what’s going on. Nexstar Broadcasting Group & WIVB/WNLO-TV in Buffalo is looking for an experienced Assignment Editor.

Experience:

You will be expected to post news stories on WIVB.com and participate on WIVB`s Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages. You will make initial judgments on station news coverage and breaking news coverage.

Requirements:

Candidates must have exceptional news judgment, people skills, computer skills, organizational skills and writing skills and be able to multi-task in a high stress environment. Candidates must be able to make instant news decisions and assignments. Candidates must be able to lead a group of people by being an example through hard work, aggressively pursuing interesting and important stories and following up on top stories. The successful candidate is able to assign reporters and photographers and handle any conflicts that might arise, provide constructive criticism and encourage and praise people for a job well done. Candidates need to bring a positive, energetic attitude to work every day.

Additional Information:

You will be on the front lines talking with the public and emergency agencies.

Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”

