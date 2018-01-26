Buffalo man charged with multiple arson counts in East Delavan Avenue fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with several counts of arson in a Nov. 28 fire at his East Delavan Avenue home.

Joseph Aronica, 35, of Buffalo, has been charged with one count of second-degree arson and two counts of fourth-degree arson.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Aronica allegedly set a fire on the second floor of the home, causing damage to neighboring homes and displacing several residents.

He was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return to court March 2.

 

