Buffalo man found guilty in death of innocent bystander

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 36-year-old Buffalo man has been found guilty in the death of an innocent bystander.

A jury found Leron Bailey guilty of one count of second-degree murder, once count of second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 24, 2013, Bailey fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked at the corner of Stevens Avenue and East Ferry Steer in Buffalo, striking a man in the chest and a woman in the heart.

The man, who was the intended target of the shooting, received medical attention and recovered.

Diamond Toler, 20, of Buffalo, was in the backseat of the car when she was struck. She was killed.

Bailey faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 6.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s