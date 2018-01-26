Buffalo man found guilty in death of innocent bystander

Related Coverage Buffalo man arraigned on 2013 homicide charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 36-year-old Buffalo man has been found guilty in the death of an innocent bystander.

A jury found Leron Bailey guilty of one count of second-degree murder, once count of second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 24, 2013, Bailey fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked at the corner of Stevens Avenue and East Ferry Steer in Buffalo, striking a man in the chest and a woman in the heart.

The man, who was the intended target of the shooting, received medical attention and recovered.

Diamond Toler, 20, of Buffalo, was in the backseat of the car when she was struck. She was killed.

Bailey faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 6.