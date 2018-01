BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday night at the corner of Sunnyside Drive and Hertel Avenue.

The suspects, who were unknown to the victim, forcibly removed him from his vehicle and drove away with the vehicle, which contained many personal items.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2005 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716)847-2255.