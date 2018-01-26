Buffalo Zoo will get new reptile, amphibian house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Reptiles will now be better represented at the Buffalo Zoo, thanks to state funding for a new Amphibian and Reptile Center.

On Friday the zoo announced the funding and the new center.

The exhibit is new, but the building it is housed in is not. It was built more than 75 years ago- and the new money will help bring it up to date.

“There are 80 percent more species than there are mammals, and there are 30 percent more amphibians than there are mammal species, so they certainly deserve a building dedicated to their display in conservation,” said Dr. Donna Fernandes, former zoo president.

The zoo raised more than $3 million for the upgrades- the state is chilling in another $300,000.

The exhibit will be named after Fernandes.