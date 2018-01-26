Buffalo’s Best Taco: Mighty Taco

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo is known for being a food-city and Buffalonians are known for having strong opinions about who serves up the best dishes.

This week, we asked Western New York who has Buffalo’s Best tacos. Thousands of you submitted nominations and voted on the finalists, and Mighty Taco came out on top.

“It’s exciting,” said Bounlome Dara, the General Manager of the Mighty Taco on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. “It’s something that we experience daily where we see the customers customizing their tacos the way they would like, and at a very great price.”

“It’s good to know that people appreciate what you do,” agreed Nicolas Labban, Director of Operations for Mighty Taco.

Mighty Taco has been doing this since 1973, when the first restaurant opened with just two options: beef or beans. Since then, the business has grown to 23 locations in Western New York and the Rochester area, and the menu has seriously expanded, to offer a wide-range of Buf-Mex flavors.

“We’re not an authentic Mexican restaurant. We’re Buf-Mex, this is our brand,” Labban pointed out.

Consistency is key to the brand, with a precise procedure to make every item Mighty Taco offers. “It’s important that we build it exactly the same way for our customer that knows exactly what a Mighty Taco is supposed to be,” Dara said.

The team at Mighty Taco gave our News 4 anchors a chance to learn the ropes during News 4 Wake Up Friday morning.

Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage with News 4’s Katie Alexander announcing the Buffalo’s Best Taco winner and checking out the Mighty Taco operations. APP USERS | Click here to enable videos.

As our News 4 team learned, when making the signature Mighty Taco, the cheese goes into the shell first, followed by ground beef, then lettuce, two slices of tomato, and whatever extras you’d like. “You want to spread the ground beef the length of the cheese,” Labban instructed. We do that for a couple reasons, and one is because when you take a bite, you want to get the cheese and the beef and the corn shell in every bite.”

Of course, you don’t have to get beef on your Mighty Taco or any other dish there. You can also get chicken. Or, you can get anything without any meat at all.

There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, as well as low-carb choices and gluten-free items.

And, every dish is totally customizable. Customers can put whatever topping they’d like on any dish.

Bacon is a big seller right now as a topping option, but it’s also the star of a couple new menu items, including the Bacon Nachos.

Labban says it’s important for Mighty Taco to give customers the chance to get exactly what they’d like. “That’s what people want, why not give it to them. They want options, we’ll give them options,” he said.

To learn more about the menu options, and how you can order frozen burritos and Mighty gear online, you can check out the Mighty Taco website.