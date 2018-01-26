Chautauqua County man facing child porn, endangerment charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

New York State police say they received a complaint from a mother. According to the complaint, the woman’s 10-year-old daughter said Peter Baker, 65, lured her to his apartment by offering her $20.

State police say that instead of giving the girl money, Baker showed her an inappropriate picture on his phone, according to the complaint.

Authorities searched Baker’s home, and they say they found images of child pornography.

Baker will appear in court next month.

