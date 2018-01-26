Family of Officer Craig Lehner files notice of claim against city, police department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sources tell News 4 the family of Craig Lehner earlier this week filed a claim against the city for wrongful death.

The filing is not a lawsuit — but it’s the first step to eventually suing the city and the police department over the former dive team member’s death in the Niagara River last fall.

Lehner and other members of the Buffalo Police dive team were conducting a training exercise in the Niagara River on Oct. 13.

Lehner dove into about 25 feet of water alone, with his fellow members connected to him via a tether on shore.

Within minutes, the tether suddenly tightened and snagged on something far below the surface.

The five-day search that followed involved dozens of first responders from agencies across the state and Canada.

Lehner’s body was found near Strawberry Island on the final day.

The Buffalo Police homicide unit and the Public Employee Health and Safety bureau are continuing to investigate.

It could be several more weeks before the department’s internal investigation is released to the public.

In the state of New York, notice of claims must be filed within a reasonable time after the incident — typcially between three and six months.

Sources tell News 4 the notice of claim names boh the police department and the city of Buffalo.