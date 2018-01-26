Former UB Administrator accused of stealing $320,000 from school gets probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I know I can’t fully undo what I’ve done, I can only say that I’m sorry,” said Dennis Black, former University at Buffalo Vice President.

Dennis Black expressed remorse for a conviction that put an end to his 40 year career with the University at Buffalo.

“I’m sorry for the impacts that my actions have had on people and organizations who deserved far better from me,” said Black.

The former Vice President of UB admitted to stealing more than $320,000 from the university starting in 2007, despite being one one of the highest paid employees. Back in September Black pleaded guilty to grand larceny and submitting a false instrument.

“Knowing Dennis as I know him I can say no one is more disappointed in Dennis Black, than Dennis Black himself. He has admitted his guilt, he’s paid full restitution,” said Brendan Kelleher, attorney, Harris Beach.

“This should not be a situation where the defendant pays back the negotiated stolen sum and walks out of the court in this community with all forgiven,” said Candace Vogel, Chief of DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.

In court Judge Michalski said Black deserves time in local county jail for his actions, but state law does not allow it for a class C non-violent felony. He had the choice of sentencing him to state prison for 3 years, but said that was not appropriate and sentenced him to 5 years of probation instead.

“He’s very grateful to the court for a second chance,” said Kelleher.

Black is also required to submit to a mental health evaluation and 2,500 hours of community service. He is also not allowed access to money or bank accounts.

“I realize this is only the start of a ongoing rebuilding process that will take all of my time and attention,” said Black.

In a statement the UB Faculty Student Association said it is pleased restitution to UB has been made and several steps have been taken to strengthen financial controls and procedures.