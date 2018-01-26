Former UB VP sentenced to probation after stealing from school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former UB vice president Dennis Black was sentenced to five years of probation.

He and UB’s former Director of Campus Living, Andrea Costantino, were suspected in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a school bank account.

Officials say Black took more than $320,000 from the university. The money has been paid back.

Black admitted to grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing related to his 2014 tax returns.

In court, Black said “I know I can’t fully undo what I’ve done.”

