LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fourth-grade student at Anna Merritt Elementary School in Lockport has died.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with her family during this terribly difficult time,” the school wrote.

It is not clear how the student died. The Lockport City School District says support is being offered to the student’s friends, classmates and teachers.

“The district has also been in contact with our school physician and county health authorities,” they wrote.