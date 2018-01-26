Frozen characters come to life at KeyBank Center for Disney on Ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –– Disney’s Frozen is coming to life. Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all of your favorite characters are hitting the ice this weekend at the KeyBank Center and News 4 got a behind the scenes look.

“There’s lots of fun dance choreography especially at the beginning and end,” said Emma Astrup, ensemble skater.

From fancy moves on the ice to the special effects and costumes of your favorite frozen characters, there’s a lot of attention to detail in Disney on Ice.

“It’s all about the bling and there’s a lot of handwork, beading, and things like that so it’s really really cool and I think it just gives that extra pop we need,” said Viola Jackson, Wardrobe Supervisor.

It’s a huge production including some ice skaters who have competed on national and international levels.

“Our cast is 43 people but we have a crew of 16 they’re all behind the scenes and they’re the oil that makes the machine run really,” said Jackson Stevens, ensemble skater.

You can sing along to your favorite songs and watch your favorite characters like Olaf, Elsa, and Anna light up the ice.

“I think she’s a really fun character. She’s quirky, energetic and very optimistic and I love that she loves her sister so much,” said Abby Kimmelman, who plays role of Anna.

It’s a world renowned show about a story of two sisters that’s stolen the hearts of thousands.

“This show last year alone was in Japan, Europe, UK, and parts of Australia as well,” said Stevens.

“Probably the best part is the energy and the excitement that little kids have when they see you skate out I love that, I think it’s the best thing ever,” said Kimmelman.

For more information on show times go to https://www.disneyonice.com/frozen