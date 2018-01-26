Frozen characters come to life at KeyBank Center for Disney on Ice

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –– Disney’s Frozen is coming to life. Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all of your favorite characters are hitting the ice this weekend at the KeyBank Center and News 4 got a behind the scenes look.

“There’s lots of fun dance choreography especially at the beginning and end,” said Emma Astrup, ensemble skater.

From fancy moves on the ice to the special effects and costumes of your favorite frozen characters, there’s a lot of attention to detail in Disney on Ice.

“It’s all about the bling and there’s a lot of handwork, beading, and things like that so it’s really really cool and I think it just gives that extra pop we need,” said Viola Jackson, Wardrobe Supervisor.

It’s a huge production including some ice skaters who have competed on national and international levels.

“Our cast is 43 people but we have a crew of 16 they’re all behind the scenes and they’re the oil that makes the machine run really,” said Jackson Stevens, ensemble skater.

You can sing along to your favorite songs and watch your favorite characters like Olaf, Elsa, and Anna light up the ice.

“I think she’s a really fun character. She’s quirky, energetic and very optimistic and I love that she loves her sister so much,” said Abby Kimmelman, who plays role of Anna.

It’s a world renowned show about a story of two sisters that’s stolen the hearts of thousands.

“This show last year alone was in Japan, Europe, UK, and parts of Australia as well,” said Stevens.

“Probably the best part is the energy and the excitement that little kids have when they see you skate out I love that, I think it’s the best thing ever,” said Kimmelman.

For more information on show times go to https://www.disneyonice.com/frozen

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s