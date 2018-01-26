He’d bake muffins for the homeless and now it’s turning into a national movement

Later, as he walked down the streets of San Francisco, he noticed a few people who were homeless and offered some of his muffins.

The second week, he made two dozen. By the time he made it to work, Kaufman was out of muffins.

The second week, he made two dozen. By the time he made it to work, Kaufman was out of muffins.

“It wasn’t so much that more people were becoming homeless, but I was training myself to see more homeless people,” he said. “Most of the time, you train yourself almost not to see homeless people. It’s unsightly. It’s uncomfortable.”

But Kaufman understood that he was giving these people more than just muffins. He was acknowledging them as people worthy of our attention.

“Actually handing them the muffins was the most important, special part because it gave us a time to connect,” he said.

Fast forward five years, and Kaufman, 36, on his own has baked more than 4,500 muffins.